real Madrid premieres this Tuesday the title of the Champions League which he achieved in the 2023-204 season, this time against the Stuttgart at the Santiago Bernabéu stadium.

This game is great for getting back to Jude Bellingham and Aurélien Tchouaméni, recovered from their injuries, and in which Carlo Ancelotti will not be able to count on David Alaba, Eduardo Camavinga, Brahim Diaz and Dani Ceballos.

“The Brazilian Militao, who had not been able to play for his national team due to a muscle strain, suffered discomfort on Saturday against Real Sociedad that did not prevent him from finishing the match but has prevented him from training since then. Ancelotti has taken care of his condition but includes him in the squad as he has not suffered any injury,” says the EFE agency.

