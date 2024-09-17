Electronic Arts and Respawn Entertainment remind that Star Wars Jedi: Survivor And Available today on PS4 and Xbox Oneafter its initial launch exclusively on PC and current-generation consoles, namely PS5 and Xbox Series X|S.

Considering the technical level of the game in question, the conversion to previous-generation platforms was not at all a given until some time ago, instead Respawn surprisingly managed to bring the title in question to PS4 and Xbox One, with the launch set for today, September 17, 2024.

This is a version that is completely consistent with the previous one in terms of basic content and gameplay features, but has been adapted as best as possible to run on the hardware in question.