Electronic Arts and Respawn Entertainment remind that Star Wars Jedi: Survivor And Available today on PS4 and Xbox Oneafter its initial launch exclusively on PC and current-generation consoles, namely PS5 and Xbox Series X|S.
Considering the technical level of the game in question, the conversion to previous-generation platforms was not at all a given until some time ago, instead Respawn surprisingly managed to bring the title in question to PS4 and Xbox One, with the launch set for today, September 17, 2024.
This is a version that is completely consistent with the previous one in terms of basic content and gameplay features, but has been adapted as best as possible to run on the hardware in question.
An experience optimized for last-generation consoles
The PlayStation 4 and Xbox One versions of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor have been Optimized for previous-generation console hardwareexplain the developers, allowing even more players around the world to experience the epic galactic adventure set in the beloved Star Wars galaxy.
Both editions are available at price of €49.99.
In Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, the sequel to Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order protagonist Cal Kestis returns as a stronger and more experienced Jedi Knight. To escape the long shadow of the Empire and a mysterious threat from the galaxy’s distant past, Cal will need to reconnect with old friends and join forces with new allies.
This is a third-person action game that features entirely new abilities, movement options, and combat styles in an original Star Wars adventure that has received rave reviews from critics and fans alike, as evidenced by our review of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor.
#Star #Wars #Jedi #Survivor #today #PS4 #Xbox
Leave a Reply