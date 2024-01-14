1. When does the World Economic Forum in Davos start?

It generally takes place between the second and third week of January. This year it will be from the 15th to the 19th. In 2022, however, it was exceptionally held in the last week of May due to Covid, which had already forced the organizers to cancel the 2021 edition.

2. Who will participate in the 2024 edition?

It's not easy for CEOs of the world's top companies to free five full days from their diaries: some only have a day or two left. However, the first “Davos” was held less quickly than today and lasted a full two weeks. Among the political leaders will be the French President Emmanuel Macronthe president of the EU Commission, Ursula Von der Leyenthe Chinese Prime Minister Li QiangUS Secretary of State Antony Blinkenbut also the new president of Argentina, Javier Mileiand Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyin addition to the Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchezto NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and to the Secretary General of the United Nations, Antonio Guterres. The Israeli president, Isaac, will also participate HerzogLebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikatithe Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the State of Qatar, Mohammed Bin Abdulrahman Al ThaniIraqi Deputy Prime Minister and Oil Minister Hayan Abdulghaniand then Bisher Hani Al KhasawnehPrime Minister of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan.

There is also a large delegation from Saudi Arabia and the vice president of the council of Yemen, Aidarous Al-Zubaidi. Approximately 1,600 business leaders, including over 800 CEOs and presidents of the most important global groups such as Amazon, Nestleé and Microsoft.

3. And the Italians?

In addition to Giorgetti, the president of Eni, Giuseppe, will be present ZafaranaPaul Scaroni of Enel, Andrea Illy of Illycaffè, Paolo From China of Accenture, Paolo Merloni of the Ariston group, Mario Moretti Polegato by Geox, Carlo Messina of Intesa Sanpaolo, Nerio Alessandri and Erica Alessandri of Technogym, Andrea Orcel and Pier Carlo Padoan of Unicredit, Matteo The third of Unipol Gruppo.

4. What will be the topic to be addressed this year?

The idea is to spend the week discussing the answers to the main global challenges. Every year a different topic is addressed and this year's edition is dedicated to the theme “rebuilding trust”. In other words, he explained Klaus Schwab, founder and executive chairman of the World Economic Forum, «we face a fractured world with growing social gaps, leading to pervasive uncertainty and pessimism. We must therefore rebuild trust in our future by going beyond crisis management, examining the root causes of current problems and building a more promising future together.” There are over 200 panels scheduled.

5. Which American presidents attended?

The last one to participate was Donald Trump in 2018 and this year there will be no Joe Biden, Secretary of State Antony Blinken. In US history, Ronald Reagan joined the Davos group several times, but only via video link. The first US president in Davos for the Forum was Bill Clinton in 2000. President George Bush never went up to the village in the Swiss mountains and neither did Barack Obama.

6. The badge hierarchy

Heads of state, reigning monarchs and high-level personalities have the most coveted badges: blank badges. Orange (media), purple (technical personnel), green (officials accompanying heads of state) and gray badges (for spouses and partners of whites) offer more limited access.

7. How cold is it?

In Davos temperatures typically drop to -15 or -17 degrees and forum guests can use special shuttles for travel. Even if short, walks on icy paths are not very advisable due to the high probability of falls.

8. The phone slammed in your face (but only out of shyness)

The forum's founder, Klaus Schwab, may be the only person to have hung up on a French president. In the 1970s he asked his secretary to call “Mr. Giscard d'Estaing”. He wanted to talk to Olivier Giscard d'Estaing, the man in charge of the Insead business school. Instead the call was made to the Elysée Palace, and Schwab was put in direct contact with the then French president, Valery Giscard d'Estaing. Hearing the president's voice, Schwab panicked and put the phone down.

9. Former British Prime Minister conductor

Another anecdote: the former British Prime Minister, Edward Heath, made his appearance in the forum as a conductor, taking over the conductorship of the Zurich Chamber Orchestra at a benefit concert in 1979, although his main task that year was to act as chair of the forum.

10. The foiled war

But, thanks to the forum, it seems that a war has also been averted. Former Turkish Prime Minister Ozal claims that Davos prevented his country from coming into conflict with Greece. When tensions between the two countries intensified in 1987, it did not lead to open war because the previous year Ozal had met his Greek counterpart, Andreas Papandreou, at the Forum, understanding that he could trust him.