Reader’s Opinion | Finnish schools suffer from a lack of ambition

Reader’s opinion|By avoiding the competition, we are doing a disservice to the new generation.

Finnish schoolchildren The Pisa results have weakened dramatically since 2006. For example, in mathematics, many European countries pass by right and left, not to mention Asian countries.

The lack of ambition and competitive spirit embedded in the school world plays a part in this. In our school in Vantaa, the spring certificates were distributed in an envelope so that the students would not just compare their achievements. In the headmaster’s autumn announcement and in the teachers’ speeches, it was repeated that eight is a good enough number. The eight- and one-year-old children rejoiced – now you can take it easy, less is enough.

For cultural reasons, we Finnish adults shun competition and at the same time do a disservice to the new generation. As an adult, however, the competition already starts with getting a place to study. Job search is one test and interview. In working life, we compete for customers, in the world, Finland competes for export shares. A weak eight is often no longer enough.

Only by recognizing your own strengths and weaknesses can you improve. Even in sports, this is not possible without training for the competition. There’s no shame in losing, and you don’t have to be good at everything. However, with a lack of ambition, the game is already lost at the beginning.

Henrik Allonen

Father of 7th and 5th graders

Vantaa

