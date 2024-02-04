Champion of the 2023 Copa do Brasil, Tricolor beat rival Palmeiras on penalties; duel was held at Mineirão, in Belo Horizonte

São Paulo won, this Sunday (4.Feb.2024), the title that was missing in 94 years of history. In a duel held at Mineirão, in Belo Horizonte, the current champion of the Copa do Brasil beat rival Palmeiras, Brazilian champion in 2023, on penalties 4-2 after a 0-0 draw in regulation time and lifted the Brazilian Super Cup cup. . In addition to the trophy, Tricolor won a prize of R$10.5 million.

The achievement increased São Paulo's supremacy against Palmeiras in the finals. It was the 4th time that the rivals decided on a title and the 3rd with Tricolor's victory. The previous two were in the 1992 and 2021 Paulista Championships. Considering eliminatory clashes, the Morumbi team obtained their 17th victory in 22 meetings with Verdão.

It was also Thiago Carpini's 1st title in charge of the club. The 39-year-old coach arrived at São Paulo in January, coming from Juventude, as a replacement for Dorival Júnior, who took over the Brazilian team. He had hit the post last year, when he reached the final of the Campeonato Paulista in charge of Água Santa and ended up defeated precisely by Palmeiras.

FANS BACK TO THE CLASSICS

Contrary to what would happen if the game were held in São Paulo, where the classics are only attended by the home fans, the final brought together fans from both clubs – which had not happened since April 2016. According to the CBF (Brazilian Confederation of Football), the security force had more than 600 agents working among the public, in addition to others scattered outside the stadium, helicopters, drones, sniffer dogs and members of the elite Minas Gerais police troop.

The competition, this year, was called Supercopa Rei, in reference to Edson Arantes do Nascimento, known as Pelé. Before the ball rolled, the president of the CBF, Ednaldo Rodrigues, went to the field with one of the daughters of the King of Football , Flávia Kurtz; Arthur Nascimento, grandson of the Athlete of the Century; and former midfielder Clodoaldo, number 10's partner at Santos and the Brazilian national team. They took the trophy to the pitch.

Another person honored in the decision was Zagallo, who died on January 5, aged 92. The opening whistle was preceded by 1 minute of silence, dedicated to Velho Lobo, world champion with the Brazilian team as a player (1958 and 1962), coach (1970) and assistant coach (1994). Furthermore, in the 13th minute of the 1st stage, the Mineirão screen displayed the image of the idol, with the phrase “Zagallo E13rno”.

With information from Brazil Agency.