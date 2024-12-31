Two stab wounds, one in the neck and another in the armpit, were enough for Augusto to end the life of Diana, his ex-partner, of whom he had a restraining order and with whom he continued to live, early Monday morning in Usera. This tragedy is added to the other three cases of gender violence – in which all the victims had denounced their executioner – that have taken place in the Community of Madrid in 2024.

Around 2 in the morning, at number 1 on Santoña Street, the neighbors were sleeping like any other night, but they woke up surprised by the news that a crime had taken place on the fourth floor, the precedents of which they were aware of. . The victim, a 29-year-old Paraguayan woman with a minor daughter, had appeared for the last time at the home of her abuser, a 60-year-old Spaniard of Dominican origin. After an argument in the house, the night ended in the worst possible way: the alleged murderer stabbed Diana twice and immediately fled.

At 2:11 a.m., the emergency services received a call from a man who was at that same address – it is unknown if it was Augusto himself or one of his roommates – alerting him to this event. Upon arrival, the Summa could only confirm the death of the woman, according to reports from Emergencies 112 Community of Madrid. A few minutes later, around 2:30 a.m., agents from the Citizen Assistance Group (GAC) from the Usera-Villaverde police station of the National Police found this man in the vicinity of this area of ​​the district. He Homicide Group VI of the Madrid Police Headquarters is in charge of the investigation of the case.

As confirmed this Monday by the Government delegate in Madrid, Francisco Martín Aguirre, the victim and the aggressor lived together despite the restraining order that prevented it. The house, says the neighbor who lived next door to Augusto, is owned by the alleged murderer’s aunt, who uses three rooms for rent. «Of course, it is a ‘hot’ floor. Don’t ask me who could be inside. Every day there was someone different, so I couldn’t say,” he says.









A neighbor of the building where the sexist murder took place hangs a poster lamenting what happened



The fights were continuous between this couple and some neighbors would have witnessed extreme situations. The woman, after one of these arguments, had tried to jump out of the window on one occasion. Now, in this community, as stated on the sign hung by one of the residents in the doorway of this small street in the Usera district, “there is mourning, sorrow and anger” for this new case of gender violence, the fourth in the Community of Madrid – after the one in Villalbilla was dismissed – and number 47 in the entire country during 2024, which is just a few hours away from ending. For its part, the number of orphans due to these situations amounts to 36, as confirmed by the Ministry of Equality. Of course, the neighbors remember that “they are not numbers, they are lives”, as stated in the statement.

Shortly before this crime occurred, another serious event took place in Canillejas. Around 5 p.m. on Sunday, a man with a restraining order showed up at his ex-wife’s house, at number 9 San Faustino Street. There, he stabbed the 56-year-old woman twice and her partner, a 55-year-old man, with around ten wounds all over her body, the most serious in the chest, neck and face. The condition of the latter was such that he had to be intubated. Both are admitted to the Gregorio Marañón and Doce de Octubre hospitals, respectively, with a very serious prognosis. The National Police has already arrested the perpetrator of these events and the Family and Women Care Unit (UFAM) will now be in charge of resolving this event.

All of these data are without counting the case of Ana María Henao, the woman who has been missing since February from her apartment in Madrid and whose ex-husband, currently imprisoned in the United States, will be tried for murder, as ABC announced. The couple had resided in this country until the end of their marriage, when she moved to Spain to seek a new life.

He did it in an apartment that he had rented on Francisco Silvela Street, 65, a place where investigators from the Homicide and Missing Persons Brigade of the UDEV Central and the FBI located the crime scene on the night of February 2, 2024. The agents believe that he killed her by asphyxiation and that he transported the body on his return trip to his country by rental car from the capital to Belgrade. The body of this victim has not yet been located..

The Minister of Equality, Ana Redondo, and the Government delegate against Gender Violence, Carmen Martínez, yesterday expressed “their most absolute condemnation and rejection of this sexist murder” and called for “all efforts from institutions, administrations and all society to arrive on time and avoid more deaths.

Francisco Martín calls for extreme action by the authorities to create the necessary conditions for women victims of sexist attacks to “break the circles of economic and emotional dependence to escape violence.”