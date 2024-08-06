At the time of publication of this news, the first chapters of the remake of Ranma ½ as well as the opening of the series.

This happens because at least three chapters of Ranma ½ were leaked, we just don’t know if someone got into the servers Netflix or, failing that, it comes from the studios where the series is being dubbed.

Now, the reality is that all of these are assumptions, as long as a full investigation is not carried out into where the files came from, the culprits cannot be pointed out.

It should be noted that everything that is uploaded to social media, Reddit and other services is quickly distributed and ends up in the wrong hands.

If you don’t want the surprise to be ruined, the best thing you can do is keep quiet about a few words on social media or be wary of your friends’ links.

The thing is, the images available online are of very poor quality and don’t reflect even half of what we’ve already seen in a previous trailer, so it’s best to wait for the full enchilada from the official sources.

When is the Ranma ½ remake coming out?

The remake of Ranma ½ will premiere on October 5, 2024 through the Netflix portal. Many of the original actors from the 80’s and 90’s series will return. We do not know exactly if the original dubbing for Latam is confirmed.

Now, we just have to wait for the respective official announcements, because information is scarce on the subject. The leak could cause details to be revealed sooner, but we cannot guarantee anything.

