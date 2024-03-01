The Amazon offers today allow us to buy one MSI GeForce RTX 4070 Ti VENTUS 2X 12G. The reported discount compared to the recommended price is 10%. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.
The advised price indicated by Amazon is €799. The current price is the lowest ever for the platform. The product is sold and shipped by Amazon.
MSI GeForce RTX 4070 Ti VENTUS 2X 12G
MSI GeForce RTX 4070 Ti VENTUS 2X 12G offers a clock speed of 1700 MHz. The 12 GB RAM is GDDR6X. It has three DP outputs and one HDMI output. This model uses two fans.
#MSI #GeForce #RTX #GPU #sale #alltime #price #Amazon
Leave a Reply