Chihuahua.- The State Commission for Human Rights (CEDH) regretted the death of its head, Javier González Mocken.

“It is with deep regret and respect that we report his death and express our sincere condolences to his entire family, personal friends and those who accompanied him throughout his career in the political, academic and legal fields,” the organization said in a statement.

They also expressed their gratitude and recognition for his great professional performance and dedication to the service of people, where he demonstrated his great human qualities.