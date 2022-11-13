After the illegal annexation of Ukrainian territory, Moscow encouraged local residents to have Russian passports issued. Putin is apparently planning a new law on this.

Moscow – After the illegal annexation in September in the Cherson and Zaporizhia regions, Moscow introduced the ruble as a currency and encouraged the residents to have a Russian passport issued. Accelerated naturalization has been possible since 2019 for residents of the self-proclaimed People’s Republics of Donetsk and Luhansk, which were also annexed. Apparently, Russian President Vladimir Putin is now looking for a way to take away the Russian passports of newly naturalized people if they express criticism.

Russian President Vladimir Putin is reportedly planning a new bill that would allow Moscow to strip people of their Russian passports for criticizing the war in Ukraine or “spread misinformation“. This comes from reports in the Ukrainian newspaper Kyiv Independent and the online newspaper Medusa from Sunday. The regulation applies to people who were not born in Russia and who had acquired Russian citizenship.

The Kremlin chief is apparently targeting Ukrainians who received Russian passports during the occupation. However, the law is only in the first reading and has not yet been passed, the media reports said.