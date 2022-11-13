The inhabitants of La Huerta, Mocorito, are not at all happy with the Municipal Potable Water and Sewage Board, chaired by Héctor Prado Ibarra, because they recently received the water bills with amounts that they consider to be exorbitant, but not only is the large amount in the collection, but it also includes a month that the inhabitants of the community spent without water. What society demands is that the personnel of the JMAPAM He did not show his face when they called to report that they were without the drinking water service and now that they arrived, not even the workers themselves said what had happened, they only handed over the receipts, much less allowed an agreement to be reached with those affected. It is said that the locals planned in concert not to pay this bill, even though it is rumored that they will be given a discount; however, the lack of rapprochement water board led them to make this decision. Surely this will motivate the JMAPAM to provide more attention to society.

In the municipality of Angostura the neighbors are desperate, and it is that in the main access the Directorate of Works and Public Services carries out a work, which was announced by the city ​​authority, led by Miguel Ángel “El Profe Mayke” Angulo Acosta, which would be finished in early December, but as the work has been looking, not much is seen Advance, Therefore, Jesús Miguel Angulo, director of Public Works, must review the actions and determine what is causing the work to be delayed and add the extra to expedite its completion, since the tourist season is approaching and they will find a bad image of the municipality.

Very clearly and without much entanglement the teachers of the Evora belonging to the Independent Union of Education Workers of Mexico (Sitem) in Sinaloa Section 13, made the official complaint of the violation of their teaching rights and demanded that they be respected. Orlando Gerardo Romero, coordinator of labor affairs of the Emsad de Cobaes, pointed out that they have been affected only for being members of this group of educators who belong to this labor unionwhen they have been legally constituted since 2019. They recognized that colleagues in other municipalities have been harassed by the educational authorities and other unions, such as the SNTE sections 27 and 53, a situation that until now in the Evora has not been presented, and they hope that it does not go so far and that their rights to freely belong to a labor union.

The leader of the Sinaloense Party, Héctor Melesio Cuen Ojeda, visited the city of Guamuchil to strengthen the committee in the city. There he expressed that he is somewhat in agreement with the reform that is promoting the President of the Republic, Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador but that there are many things that still leave him in doubt, because he has not been well informed about how he is going to work in the event of applying this new reformand was a little confused with some decisions that the national leader is taking.