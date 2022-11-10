President Putin issued a decree posthumously awarding the Order of Courage to the deceased Kirill Stremousov

Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree on awarding the deceased deputy head of the Kherson region Kirill Stremousov with the Order of Courage posthumously. The document is published on the official websiteportal legal information.

For courage and bravery shown in the line of duty, award the Order of Courage to Kirill Sergeevich Stremousov, Deputy Head of the Military Civil Administration of the Kherson Region (posthumously) Vladimir Putin President of Russia

Fatal car accident

The death of Kirill Stremousov on Wednesday, November 9, was reported by the military correspondent project WarGonzo. According to them, the politician got into an accident at the intersection of the M-14 and R-47 highways near Genichesk in the Kherson region.

Later, information about the death of Stremousov was confirmed by the press secretary of the acting Kherson region. Acting head of the region Vladimir Saldo declaredthat the authorities will help Stremousov’s family, noting that he died in the territory of the Kherson region, moving in a car that got into an accident.

Kirill was one of the brightest, able to speak and present to people the truth about what is happening in the Kherson region. (…) He worked with his word and his ability to speak. (…) There are few people who know how to convey to people the truth, and what is said is absolutely open, free and accessible Vladimir Saldo Acting Head of Kherson Region

Circumstances of the accident

RT source in power structures notedthat the circumstances of the accident are currently under investigation.

According to the source RIA News, the culprit of the accident, presumably, was the driver of the truck, who made a dangerous maneuver. According to the agency’s correspondent, Stremousov’s SUV was badly damaged: the armored capsule was torn off the chassis.

The interlocutor of the agency also said that most likely, the driver of the armored Lexus, in which Stremousov was, lost control, trying to avoid a collision with a truck at the junction.

Related materials:

Reaction to the death of Stremousov

Acting head of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) Denis Pushilin, commenting on the death of Stremousov, called him a patriot and a man of honor. “He left behind a good memory and forever entered the history of Russia as a true patriot,” Pushilin wrote, expressing condolences to his relatives.

Acting head of the Luhansk People’s Republic (LPR) Leonid Pasechnik called the death of Stremousov “an irreparable loss not only for Kherson, but for the whole of Russia.” According to Pasechnik, Stremousov “has shown himself to be a true patriot, a fighter for freedom and justice.”

The Governor of Sevastopol, Mikhail Razvozhaev, said that he was personally acquainted with Stremousov and considered him a brave man and a true patriot of Russia, who “in any situation remained in touch and considered it his duty to inform the residents of the Kherson region about what was happening.”

Kirill Sergeevich Stremousov died. A huge tragedy, an irreparable loss. There are no words. He was a real fighter, a patriot of Russia, an honest and brave man. See also Salibandy | Valtteri Viitakoski in a wild mood at the World Championships: hit Canada with five goals in one match Sergei Aksenov Head of Crimea

Who is Kirill Stremousov?

Kirill Stremousov was born on December 26, 1976 in the village of Golmovsky, Donetsk region. He was an activist of pro-Russian movements, organized a rally against Euromaidan in 2014. He was a member of the Socialist Party of Ukraine and the Derzhava Party.

After the start of the Russian special military operation in Ukraine, he became the deputy head of the administration of the Kherson region.

Since the entry of the Kherson region into Russia in September 2022, Stremousov has worked as the deputy head of the region. The prosecutor’s office of Ukraine put forward a suspicion of high treason against him. The EU and the US have included him in their sanctions lists.