French Defense Minister promised to supply Kyiv with six CEASAR howitzers in the coming weeks

French Defense Minister Sebastian Lecornu in an interview with LCI reportedthat a new batch of CAESAR self-propelled artillery mounts will be delivered to Kyiv in the coming weeks.

“We will deliver them in the coming weeks,” the minister assured.

He recalled that France had already supplied Ukraine with other types of artillery of the previous generation, including TRF1 howitzers.

According to French media, the country’s armed forces have only 76 CAESAR installations, so Paris will lose almost a third of its own stocks due to assistance to Ukraine.

Earlier it was reported that French President Emmanuel Macron is exploring the possibility of sending a new batch of CAESAR howitzers to Ukraine. “We are indeed working with other EU countries on numerous requests for more CAESAR howitzers,” he said.