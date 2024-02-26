After the loss of Avdiivka, the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) still have the ability to strike Donetsk from the direction of Ugledar. This was stated by the head of the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) Denis Pushilin on February 26.

“Kirovsky, Petrovsky districts, they are still being shelled from the direction of Ugledar, Maryinsky direction,” he said on the TV channel “Russia 24”.

Pushilin added that given the ongoing advance of the Russian army, the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the foreseeable future “will not have the physical ability” to reach Avdeevka.

The day before, the Ukrainian Armed Forces shelled the Kiev district of Donetsk, shells hit residential buildings on Artema Street and kindergarten No. 204 “Ladushka”. In addition, on Orbit and Krutaya streets in private houses, gates, fences and glass were damaged during shelling.

Also on that day, the Tekstilshchik microdistrict in the Kirovsky district of Donetsk came under fire from the Ukrainian Armed Forces. Two women were injured on Petrovsky Street, one of them was 58 years old, the other was 53. The shell hit a residential building on Krasnogorovskaya Street, the glazing and roof were damaged. Several cars caught fire. The explosion blew out the windows of a house on Stepan Shchipachev Street.

The special operation to protect Donbass, the beginning of which was announced by Russian President Vladimir Putin on February 24, 2022, continues. The decision was made against the backdrop of an aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.

