The pouring rain did not stop the school children of the Valle Armea flower market who demonstrated this morning for the right to be able to go to class safely and to remember their classmate who died last week, crushed by a truck while on his way to lesson. Pupils, around two hundred, then class representatives, parents. They walked under umbrellas along the road that the young student of Tunisian origin never reached and stopped on the death road in a moment of contemplation.

A spontaneous, real demonstration, which found the city authorities and the institutions deaf, a disconcerting moment of embarrassment. No sign of the administration, not even of condolence, not even a bouquet of flowers in that asphalt pit where that boy died. And the demonstration did not even see the intervention of the local police or law enforcement agencies. The students of Valle Armea were abandoned, even on this occasion, in the rain, with cars and trucks whizzing by. The only institutional presence was that of the two stewards hired by the Municipality who this morning, according to everyone late compared to the tragedy, prevented access to the “shortcut” where the accident occurred, requiring those arriving by bus to take the pedestrian path, mostly flooded, longer and more uncomfortable.