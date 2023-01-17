Ferrara, the dispute with the professor and the stepfather’s act of violence

A case of shock violence occurred in the province of Ferrara: A teacher was attacked by a pupil’s stepfather at school. The episode took place before the Christmas holidays, but after the professor formalized the complaint, the carabinieri identified and reported the alleged liable for personal injury. According to what was reconstructed by the carabinieri in a note, everything happened in a high school institution. The professor, during the lessons, had filmed the young student, a minor, with whom he is then a heated discussion ensued.

The girl told the argument with the teacher to the stepfather, who showed up at the exit of the school and punched the professor in the face. The victim went to the emergency room of the Cona hospital and subsequently decided to formalize his complaint in the against the aggressor. The carabinieri then identified the alleged perpetrator of the act and reported him.

