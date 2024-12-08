The average price of electricity in the wholesale market will register a new drop this Sunday, this time by 39.5%, which will place it at 22.19 euros per megawatt hour (MWh), compared to 36.67 euros this year. Saturday, according to data from the Iberian Electricity Market Operator (OMIE) collected by Servimedia.

With this Sunday’s cost, the average wholesale price will chain two days in a row below the level of 45 euros per MWhthe minimum monthly average so that the VAT on electricity is maintained at 10%.

When is it cheaper

This Sunday’s price will be close to zero euros for several hours. Specifically, it will mark 44 cents between noon and five p.m.

When is it most expensive

The highest price is expected at 7:00 p.m., with 74.97 euros. The 22.19 euros per MWh this Sunday will mean a cut of 82% compared to the 126.5 euros that were recorded the previous Sunday, and 81% compared to a month beforewhen 117.5 euros were reached.

Regarding just a year agoelectricity will rise by 1.9%, over the 21.78 euros it cost on December 7, 2023.