Born in Stockholm in 1957, Dolph Lundgren He achieved international fame during the ’80s for his participation in such iconic and highly successful films as, to name a few, the fourth installment of Rocky (1985), The Punisher (1989) or, of course, Masters of the Universe (1987), in which he played an unforgettable He-Man.

His almost two meters in height, his experience in martial arts and his imposing physical form, added to his hard features and his Eastern accent, made him a ideal candidate to be the villain or antihero on the big screen on many occasions.

Perhaps that is why it is really surprising to discover that, in addition to muscle and fighting talent, Lundgren also has a brilliant mind which he knew how to take advantage of in his studies.

Dolph Lundgren gave life to the legendary doll created by Mattel in ‘Masters of the Universe’ (1987), whose story will return to theaters in 2020 with Noah Centineo as He-Man. CANNON GROUP





During his youth, the famous actor performed military service in Sweden and then graduated from the Royal Swedish Institute of Technology, later studying, in 1982, at Stockholm University, where he obtained a master’s degree in chemical engineeringwhile working as a bouncer at a nightclub to finance his studies.

The following year, in 1983, he was awarded a Fulbright scholarship for his excellence in mathematics, and was thus able to expand his doctorate in Chemical Engineering with a full scholarship to study at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, the famous MIT.

It was precisely around this time that the actor, who speaks six languages ​​(including Spanish), began traveling and meeting people around the US, including Warren Robertson, who gave him the opportunity to perform for the casting of Ivan Drago, the villain in Rocky IVthe film that made him famous.

Married twice and also the father of two daughters, in April 2023 Lundgren surprised his followers by revealing that he had eight years suffering from kidney cancer that was diagnosed in 2015 with a very poor prognosis.

A few days ago, he published a video on his social networks ensuring that he has managed to overcome thanks to a good specialist and a “particular” treatment.