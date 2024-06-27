Growth period

Fresh from fourth place in the Canadian GP and third in Barcelona, ​​his first podium of the season, Lewis Hamilton appeared confident when speaking to journalists on the eve of the Austrian GP weekend. The Mercedes driver has already had some positive experience with short races this year, such as in China when he was second in both Friday’s qualifying and Saturday’s race. While other drivers don’t like this type of format, Hamilton confirmed that he likes it.

Long live the Sprints

“I love short weekends – the seven-time world champion declared to the journalists present in Austria – because they don’t give you much time to adapt, but at the same time you also have the possibility to make changes to the car during the weekend”. In fact, thanks to this year’s new regulation, after the Sprint it is possible to intervene on the car’s setup and change it in view of the qualifying of the ‘long’ GP.

Hamilton also admitted that the W15 is usually not the best car at quickly adapting to a new track: “In Montreal, however, we immediately went well – he recalled – this could be one of the aspects we will evaluate tomorrow when we go out on track” .