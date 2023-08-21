Monday, August 21, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

President | Niinistö, who turns 75, challenges Finns to move and talk

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 21, 2023
in World Europe
0
President | Niinistö, who turns 75, challenges Finns to move and talk

President Sauli Niinistö turns 75 on Thursday.

75 years Acting President Sauli Niinistö challenges Finns to move and talk by walking, informs the Office of the President of the Republic.

“Even a short walk makes you feel good and broadens your thinking. I want to present Finns with a movement challenge and encourage interaction,” says Niinistö in the press release.

“I am going to go around Töölönlahti myself and talk about the need to understand each other. So walk and talk! How do you participate?”, states the president.

in Helsinki the walking tour will be organized in Töölönlahti on Sunday, August 27, in cooperation with the City of Helsinki.

The departure takes place at 3 pm in front of Pikku-Finlandia. In the rapture, you can tour Töölönlahti one or more times at your own pace.

You can participate in the challenge by walking or otherwise moving throughout the fall, and challenge others on social media with the tag #liikkumishaaste, says the president’s office.

See also  German base jumper (48) dies when jumping from a high mountain cliff

Niinistö turns 75 on Thursday, August 24. President Niinistö hopes that any other commemorations of his birthday will be directed to charity.

#President #Niinistö #turns #challenges #Finns #move #talk

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Lula and Janja land in South Africa for the BRICS summit

Lula and Janja land in South Africa for the BRICS summit

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result