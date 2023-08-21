President | Niinistö, who turns 75, challenges Finns to move and talk

President Sauli Niinistö turns 75 on Thursday.

75 years Acting President Sauli Niinistö challenges Finns to move and talk by walking, informs the Office of the President of the Republic.

“Even a short walk makes you feel good and broadens your thinking. I want to present Finns with a movement challenge and encourage interaction,” says Niinistö in the press release.

“I am going to go around Töölönlahti myself and talk about the need to understand each other. So walk and talk! How do you participate?”, states the president.

in Helsinki the walking tour will be organized in Töölönlahti on Sunday, August 27, in cooperation with the City of Helsinki.

The departure takes place at 3 pm in front of Pikku-Finlandia. In the rapture, you can tour Töölönlahti one or more times at your own pace.

You can participate in the challenge by walking or otherwise moving throughout the fall, and challenge others on social media with the tag #liikkumishaaste, says the president’s office.

Niinistö turns 75 on Thursday, August 24. President Niinistö hopes that any other commemorations of his birthday will be directed to charity.