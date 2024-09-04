Vlad A4 helped develop a new design for children’s SberCards

Popular blogger Vlad A4 took part in the development of a new design for SberCards for children. The limited collection is already available for order, Sber’s press service told Lenta.ru.

The collection includes cards in three different designs for customers aged 6 to 13. Applications for design can be submitted in the app SberBank Online. The card will allow the child to pay for purchases and receive Thank You bonuses for them, as well as transfer money to friends and relatives using the application SberKids. The tool is designed specifically for young users, taking into account their needs and age restrictions. The application also provides educational content to improve financial literacy.

It is noted that 3.7 million children already have children’s cards. In 2024, Sber became the leader of the Frank RG rating in the “Children’s Banking” category and won the “Best Children’s Bank” nomination. The agency’s experts took into account, among other things, the feedback from young clients and their parents.

For Knowledge Day, Sber and partners have prepared special offers for young clients, including discounts on the Career Guidance service and training at Algorithmics training centers. Special conditions are valid until September 30, 2024.