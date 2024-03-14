The eight clubs invited to the quarterfinals of the 2023/24 UEFA Europa League have been defined: Olympique de Marseille, Benfica, West HamAC Milan, Liverpool, Rome, Bayer Leverkusen and Atalanta.
It will be this Friday, March 15, when the draw will reveal the direct matches and the path to follow to reach the grand final in Dublin, Ireland next Wednesday, May 22, and prior to that, we will make the respective ranking of the favorite teams to win. lift the trophy in this edition.
The Bergamo team was the leader of its group and, in turn, left the team in second place Sporting Lisbona team they eliminated in the round of 16 by an aggregate score of 3-2.
The French team has not had the best participation in its league this season, but it has been on a roll with three wins in a row, and it has also just eliminated a difficult rival with Villarreal.
The Portuguese team is fighting for the Primeira Liga championship with the Sporting Lisbonwhile in the international tournament they eliminated Rangers 2-3 overall.
It was one of the best third places in the group stage of the Champions League and reached the round of 32 of the Europa Leaguereached the quarterfinals eliminating Rennes and Slavia Prague.
The Hammers They are having a good performance this season, they are seventh in the domestic tournament and in the Europa League They come from having eliminated with a 5-1 aggregate win in the round of 16 the Freiburg from Germany.
With practically no possibilities in Calcio, the Rome wants to get the Europa League after having been runners-up last season and having won the Conference League in 2022.
The team of Xabi Alonso is having a dream season, they will imminently be the champions of the Bundesliga and in the Europa League They had a perfect pace in the group stage, being leaders and undefeated with 19 goals for and only three against.
They advanced directly to the round of 16 of the international tournament and there they eliminated the Qarabag with a surprising comeback to leave the overall score 5-4.
The Reds They are strong candidates to win the Premier League and without a doubt they are the favorites to win the Europa Leaguethey want to fire Jurgen Klopp with at least one trophy.
They did not have a perfect group stage, as they lost twice, but they were still leaders in their sector. In the round of 16 they come from beating 11-2 on aggregate against Sparta Prague.
#teams #classified #quarterfinals #Europa #League #ranked
