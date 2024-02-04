Home page World

This photo provided by Essex Police shows a crime scene on Hillman Avenue where a woman was found seriously injured and died at the scene. Officials believe she was attacked by two dogs that were later killed. © Photo: Essex Police/PA Media/dpa

A woman dies in England after being attacked by two dogs. The owner must be in custody. And the debate doesn't stop.

Jaywick – Now the next tragic death is becoming public. Just a few days ago in Geesthacht, Schleswig-Holsteina 35-year-old man from his own dog, an American Bully XL, was seriously injured. He died in hospital. In Austria, a jogger was killed by an attack dog in October 2023. This is just a small selection of incidents from the past few months. Because the series doesn't stop.

Dogs kill senior citizen – she was visiting her grandson

Now on Saturday (February 3rd) a woman in England was fatally injured by two dogs. The victim was a 68-year-old London woman who was visiting her 11-year-old grandson in the village of Jaywick on the North Sea coast of eastern England.

“We were called to Hillman Avenue just after 4 p.m. Officers were quickly on scene where they found a seriously injured woman. “Unfortunately, she had to be pronounced dead at the scene,” reports the Police in a statement. Further investigations should clarify the circumstances.

An XL Bully dog ​​captured during a protest against the UK government's decision to add so-called XL Bullies to the list of banned breeds. © Jacob King/PA Media/dpa

“We had to kill two dogs” – they are said to have been XL Bullies

“Specialized officers ensured the scene was safe and there was no danger to the general public. Unfortunately, two dogs had to be killed because of this,” the statement continued. It was not initially announced what breed of dog it was.

However, the victim's daughter reported to the portal Email online, they were so-called XL Bullys. The dogs' alleged owner, a 39-year-old, was taken into custody by police in Essex County on Sunday. The police called on eyewitnesses to come forward.

Dog attacks – are there consequences in Germany?

In Great Britain, the number of fatal attacks by dogs on people has skyrocketed to such an extent that the British government has been taking tougher action against both owners and dogs that are considered dangerous. Since February 1st, XL Bullies – a mixed breed that is based on a pit bull terrier species – can only be kept under strict conditions.

The import of these dog breeds into Germany is prohibited The law restricting the movement or import of dangerous dogs into the country (dog movement and import restriction law or HundVerbrEinfG) regulates which dog breeds may not be bred in Germany or imported into the country. § 2(1): Dogs of breeds Pit bull terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Staffordshire bull terrier, bull terrier As well as their Intersections with each other or with other dogs may not be imported or brought into the country. Dogs of other breeds and their crosses with each other or with other dogs that are suspected to be dangerous according to the regulations of the country in which the dog is to be kept permanently may not be imported or brought into this country from abroad.

The rules are also to be tightened in Germany. The animal protection organization PETA has now reiterated its call for a breeding ban for all dog breeds, not just so-called listed dogs. The owner of the fighting dog from Austria also faces three years in prison. (mke, dpa)