Pope Francis is in Indonesia for the first leg of his Apostolic Journey to Asia and Oceania. Upon his arrival at Jakarta International Airport, the Holy Father was welcomed by the Minister for Religious Affairs and two children in traditional dress who gave him flowers. After the greeting of the Delegations and the Guard of Honor, the Pope will transfer by car to the Apostolic Nunciature, where he will meet a group of sick people, migrants and refugees.

On the threshold of 88 years of age he faces the longest journey of his pontificate

Bergoglio, on the threshold of 88 years of age and with the well-known health problems, is the longest journey of his pontificate. A trip to Asia and Oceania with record figures (almost 33 thousand km for 44 hours of flight in total) even if, to quote Cardinal Luis Tagle, the Bishop of Rome does not leave his diocese to break records. His is rather “an act of humility before the Lord who calls us. An act of obedience to the mission”.

The trip will get into full swing on Wednesday, to allow for rest after the more than thirteen hours of flight, and after Indonesia, the Pope will be in Papua New Guinea, East Timor, Singapore: four countries, two continents, sixteen official speeches to stay on the numbers. A long trip, to the outskirts of the world, to use an expression dear to the Pontiff.

“The health precautions,” Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni said, “are considered sufficient. There will be no additional ones compared to other trips.” Moreover, Father Antonio Spadaro, undersecretary of the Department of Culture, explained to Adnkronos, “the Pope’s health is good and he feels he has the strength to face it. We have already seen it: if he doesn’t feel up to it, he doesn’t go, as happened with the trip to Congo and South Sudan which was postponed for health reasons and the one to Dubai for COP28. Therefore, from this point of view there are no particular concerns. I once pointed out to the Holy Father that the pace of a trip – which he then made successfully – was excessive. He replied curtly: ‘I didn’t accept the pontificate to rest’.”

The 45th pastoral visit will be divided into several stages: until September 6th he will be in Indonesia, in Jakarta. From Friday 6th to next Sunday he will be in Port Moresby, in Papua New Guinea. Here the missionaries have been working hard for weeks to welcome the natives who will arrive from the jungle to meet the Pope and to feed them they go hunting deer. Bergoglio will then stop in East Timor (Dili), then he will arrive in Singapore.