Jefferson Farfan, affectionately known as 'Foquita', has once again captured the attention of his followers by opening his heart about his experience as a father. In a recent conversation with Natalie Vértiz, Farfán shared exciting details about his relationship with Darinka Ramírez – the mother of his youngest daughter, Luana, born approximately one year and five months ago – and it causes surprise among Internet users.

Let us remember that the couple decided, by mutual agreement, to keep the news of their paternity private until they felt ready to share it with the world. It was the former Alianza Lima forward who revealed this fact through his podcast 'Enfocados'.

What did Jefferson Farfán say about his fourth daughter?

Jefferson Farfan, reflecting on his fatherhood, expressed immeasurable joy when talking about Luana. Unlike his previous experiences, where his professional commitments often kept him away from home, Farfán now enjoys a constant presence in the life of his youngest daughter. “I don't change diapers, but I'm super happy,” he commented with a smile and added that watching Luana grow up has been a “beautiful blessing” not only for him, but for his entire family.

What was the request that Darinka Ramírez made to Jefferson Farfán?

Respect for privacy has always been a priority for Darinka Ramírez and this value has extended to her way of handling the news about her daughter with Farfan. The model has kept a considerably low profile, away from the public eye, a trait that Farfán deeply admires and respects.

“My daughter's mother has always wanted to keep a private profile, as has her family, and I have always respected that. We decided to keep that both private until the time comes to comment on it to the public. We enjoyed it a lot, we said it at the right time and it was more beautiful than I ever announced, that fills me with satisfaction and a lot of happiness,” she added.

How did Mrs. 'Charo' react after the birth of her granddaughter?

Doña 'Charo''s enthusiasm and joy have been notable to friends and family. In a recent interview, 'Cuto' Guadalupe, the matriarch's brother, expressed his observations about his sister's mood. “She is extremely happy, she even drools. What's more, Luana walks just like her, the resemblance to the family is amazing,” 'Cuto' pointed out.

“A good relationship is very important, even more so when there is a child involved. I congratulate both parties because they have handled the situation well. And now, let's enjoy Luana and be able to have a good time with the family, which is the most important thing” Guadalupe remarked.

What was 'Cuto' Guadalupe's comment about Jefferson Farfán's newborn?

'Cuto' Guadalupe He has clearly expressed his excitement and affection for Luana, his new niece, although he has not yet had the pleasure of meeting her in person. His affection for her is reflected in her statements. “At one year and two months old, the girl shows a great resemblance to her siblings and the rest of our family. She definitely, she carries the Farfán Guadalupe brand,” she stated with evident pride.