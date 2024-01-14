Cars were underwater and residents had their homes flooded after the city faced storms this weekend

After recording heavy rain throughout the night of Saturday (13.Jan.2024) and the morning of this Sunday (14.Jan), the city of Rio de Janeiro was placed under a level 4 alert state on a scale that goes from 0 to 5. Avenida Brasil was closed, cars were underwater and at least 4 people died. In Niterói, there is a maximum risk alert.

According to the State Fire Department, a man died buried in Ricardo de Albuquerque during the rains. Two other people died from drowning, in Acari and Nova Iguaçu. The corporation also reported the death of another man in São João de Meriti, due to electrical discharge.

In Belford Roxo, a woman disappeared after her car was dragged by the Botas River, which overflowed its banks.

Images on social media shared by residents show the damage caused by the rains. The main affected areas are concentrated in the North Zone of the capital of Rio de Janeiro, including the neighborhoods of Anchieta and Pavuna. Belford Roxo, in the metropolitan region of Rio de Janeiro, also recorded high water levels in the city's streets.

Watch (2min32s):