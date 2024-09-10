Pope Francis’ TV Mass from the Taci Tol esplanade on Rai 1: time, location, streaming, September 10

This morning, September 10, 2024, at 9:20 am on Rai 1, the Holy Mass presided over by Pope Francis will be broadcast live from the Taci Tol esplanade. A great event during the apostolic journey that the Holy Father is making these days, the longest of his pontificate. The live broadcast is by Tg1 from Dili in East Timor. Let’s see all the information together.

On TV

Appointment on Rai 1 this morning, September 10, 2024, at 9:20 am with the special by Tg1 and the commentary by Ignazio Ingrao. Pope Francis presides over the Mass from the Taci Tol esplanade, live from Dili in East Timor. Live broadcast also scheduled on Tv2000, channel 28 of digital terrestrial.

Pope Francis’ Mass on TV streaming

The event will also be broadcast live on Rai Play, selecting the Rai 1 live broadcast, or on the Vatican News channels.