He First Presidential Debate between Claudia Sheinbaum, Xóchitl Gálvez and Jorge Álvarez Máynez represents an invaluable opportunity for citizens to learn first-hand about the positions, proposals and visions of the presidential candidates.

This Sunday, in the context of the elections on June 2, the first debate between the presidential candidates will take place.

Claudia Sheinbaumnominated by the Let's Keep Making History coalition (Morena-PVEM-PT), is presented as a favorite in the polls.

On the other hand, Xochitl Galvezfrom the Fuerza y ​​Corazón por México (PAN-PRI-PRD) alliance, seeks to come back in the race from second place.

Meanwhile, Jorge Álvarez Máynezlocated at the bottom of the polls, hopes to win the vote of the undecided.

Guadalupe Taddei Zavala, president advisor of the National Electoral Institute (INE), extended a cordial invitation to all citizens to tune in to the First Presidential Debate, scheduled for this Sunday, April 7 at 8:00 p.m., a historic event that will take place for the first time in the Session Hall of the General Council of the INE.

Taddei Zavala called on political parties, civil society organizations, the media and, in general, all citizens to join this broadcast and accompany the INE in carrying out this debate.

“It is essential to have detailed information about the candidates' proposals to make informed and calm decisions on election day. I invite you all to join us by watching the debate together this coming Sunday, April 7,” emphasized the president advisor.

For three decades, presidential debates have become a fundamental pillar of Mexican democracy.

These meetings have experienced a significant evolution, going from rigid and stereotyped formats to more dynamic ones, where candidates interact with each other and with citizens in a more direct way, recognizing the active role that the electorate plays in the electoral process.

On average, in the last two presidential elections, around 10 million Mexicans tuned in to each debate via television, representing approximately 10 percent of the electorate, according to data provided by the National Electoral Institute (INE).

Added to this are views through digital platforms, where in 2018, nearly six million users followed each broadcast.

This debate not only represents a space for the candidates to present their proposals and contrast their visions, but it is also an opportunity for citizens to learn first-hand about the alternatives that are presented to them and to make an informed decision on election day. elections.

The phenomenon of presidential debates in Mexico not only reflects society's commitment to its democratic process, but also demonstrates the importance of the active participation of citizens in the political life of the country.