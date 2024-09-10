If you are a beneficiary of any of the Wellness Programs that are delivered by the Mexican government, you should know this information. And it is that, Ministry of Welfare issued a serious statement to people who have a Welfare card.

The department, which is headed by Ariadna Montiel, communicated through their social networks that There will be no renewal of Welfare cards. This after rumors spread about the need for change this plastic with the entry of the new government of Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo .

The Ministry of Welfare warned through its social networks that the change of government in the federal administrationwhich will be effective from October 1st of this year, It does not imply the need to change the Welfare card .

“There will be no renewal of Banco del Bienestar cards. Do not give your card to anyone, nor provide your bank details,” recommended the department led by Ariadna Montiel.

Government issues SERIOUS WARNING about your Welfare card. / Photo: Secretary of Welfare

The Ministry of Welfare reiterated that the beneficiaries of the social programs delivered by the Mexican government They should not trust so-called managers, putting both your data and possibly your resources at risk.

“Do not hand over your card or provide personal data to supposed managers. Remember to keep your information only from official sources,” the department requested.

Senior citizens’ pension, with millions of beneficiaries

With the implementation of the universalization of the pension for the elderly that was achieved in the Government of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, this program registered 9 million 917 thousand 671 additions.

Thus, since the beginning of this administration and until June 2024, economic pensions were granted to 14 million 913 thousand 413 older adults who are or at some point were beneficiaries of the program.

As of last June, the registry increased by 138% compared to the end of 2018. The Pension for the Welfare of Older Adults has undergone various positive changes under the current Government.

To begin with, the program was made universal, meaning that the only requirement to receive the pension was to have reached the necessary age, which Initially it was 68 years and then it decreased to 65 years.