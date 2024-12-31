Police anti-terrorist agents arrest four minors in Elche for alleged jihadist activities

Agents from the General Information Commissariat, the anti-terrorist structure of the Police, have detained four minors residing in Elche in recent days for alleged activities related to jihadism, police sources have reported.

According to El Confidencial, which has announced the arrests, they occurred on December 19 due to investigators’ fear that the minors would commit an attack at Christmas.

The Police placed the minors at the disposal of the National Court and a judge from the specialized court ordered their admission to a minor center in the Community of Madrid. The proceedings are declared secret.