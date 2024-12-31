The central government has estimated the total amount paid in aid related to the dana of October 29 at 973,440,696 euros, of the total of 16.6 billion euros committedaccording to the latest update this Tuesday. The Central Executive has thus received a total of 341,347 applications to receive the aid called for, of which 283,328 are being processed and 97,416 have been completed.

Specifically, they have paid 38,480,040 euros in direct aid to alleviate personal injuries, material damage to housing and belongings, damage to establishments and communities of owners, expenses of local corporations and for the provision of goods or services. For this reason, 36,002 applications have been registered.

Of these 38,480,040 euros, 35,240,040 euros correspond to advances of aid for damage to homes and belongings (1,804 families) and 3,240,000 euros for death aid (41 families). In addition, the payment of an additional 13,052,435 euros in advances of aid for damage to homes and belongings (816 families) is being processed.

Regarding direct aid to companies and self-employed workers presented to the Tax Agency, the Tax Agency has agreed to pay 279,895,000 euros that have been paid. 29,288 applications have been registered and 22,228 have a payment order. The Insurance Compensation Consortium has also already paid 651,281,756 euros. There are 232,474 registered applications and 225,867 in processing. Regarding the ICO Guarantee Line, there are 2,758 registered applications.

Regarding the Restart Auto+ Plan, 1,367 dealers have joined and 922 applications have been submitted. Direct aid to university students to cover the costs of replacing study materials has 1,822 applications registered and 1,319 in processing. 50 have been awarded with a total amount paid of 30,000 euros.

Regarding direct aid to non-university students, registered applications amount to 9,564with one thousand granted and paid and an amount granted of 600,000 euros.

Losses on farms

On the other hand, a first list has already been published with 6,742 beneficiaries of aid to compensate for losses on agricultural holdings. The aid of RD-L 7/2024 has been extended for farmersand ranchers affected in other municipalities in the province of Valencia. Order APA/1469/2024 has also been published, which establishes the procedure for those affected to report damages through their respective municipalities.





Regarding the repair of agricultural infrastructure and farms, Action is being carried out at 48 points on rural roads and 2,991 agricultural plots and 96 irrigation communities have been visited. On the other hand, the recipients of the increase in the Minimum Living Income (IMV) amount to 9,645, the beneficiaries of the increase in the Child Aid Complement (CAPI) are 5,990, the recipients of the increase in pensions are 57.

The extraordinary cessation of activity for the self-employed covers 3,495 affected and the Force Majeure ERTE has received 2,846 applications from companies, with 31,038 workers benefiting.