The Colombia selection stood out in his last game of the first round of the Copa America, where he faced the ‘green and yellow’, getting a draw, which did not hurt either team because they were already virtually qualified for the second round.

As the figure of Colombia in this match, he stood out James Rodriguezwho knew how to manage the pace of the match and distribute the ball among his teammates, even had a clear goal-scoring opportunity when the ball hit the crossbar at the start of the game.

After the match, Rodríguez spoke about the game saying: “Today I tried to give everything until the last minute to help my teammates. Drawing with a very difficult opponent means that we are doing well.”

Although in São Paulo, the team where the midfielder currently plays, the comments towards the Colombian have not been good, This latest performance with the tricolor has brought several compliments, Among them are those of coach Dorival Junior, current manager of the Brazilian national team, but who knows James very well, since he was managing São Paulo when Rodríguez arrived at this club.

“It really feels so good wearing the Colombian national team jersey “He impresses in every aspect. This is very interesting, because it is clear that some players do not do the same at club level, others do not perform well in the national team, so with James it is the opposite,” Junior said.

The coach highlighted James’ attitude towards the national team, saying that it is clear that the midfielder feels part of a group that respects and welcomes him, becoming one of the key pieces in a team that has been consolidating in recent months.

On the other hand, although at first a somewhat tense relationship was perceived between the new São Paulo coach, Luis Zubeldía and James Rodríguez, with opinions such as “It is important to have all the players at the best possible levelwhatever his name is”, it seems that the Colombian’s performance in the Copa América has changed this concept.

Apparently, the club’s directors no longer want to get rid of the Colombian and hope to have him a meeting once the American tournament is overhoping to inform the Colombian how his playing style would adapt to the Brazilian team.

Meanwhile, the president of the Brazilian team, Julio Casares, was present at the Levi’s Stadium to watch the match between Colombia and Brazil and after the game they exchanged a few words, according to Fútbolred.

Another point is what has been said regarding James’ future, so according to Turkish journalist Serdar Ali Celikler, Besiktas would again have the Colombian in their sights for next season.

For his part, journalist Herman Pelaez highlighted James Rodríguez’s performance on W, saying: “He is one of those players who knows what to do with the ball, When you receive it, you know where you have to go.”

Finally, James Rodriguez, at the end of the match, received the second MVP, an award given to the best player on the court, for his sacrifice, dedication, and the many goal-scoring opportunities he created during the match.

