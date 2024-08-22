The most outstanding player of Pokémon World Championships 2024 In the Pokémon GO discipline from Latin America, it was the Argentine Marto Galde, who remained in the top 3, but at the same time was very close to the maximum glory of this Niantic game.

The competitive race of MartoGalde It has been a constant up and down. In Mexico we already saw him triumph in Pokémon GO and in 2022 he was among the top 8 of the Pokémon World Championships 2022 in London, England. The problem was that in 2023 it did not perform as we would have imagined.

The Pokémon GO regional championships in Santiago and Curitiba saw him far from his usual level and it was not until Sanctum Series OGL that he was back in the Top 8.

Now, both in Brazil in March 2024 and May in the Pokémon GO special event, it again jumped to third and second place respectively.

What he achieved now at the Pokémon World Championships 2024 was already the tip of the iceberg, at least for his career in this mobile game.

MartoGalde’s path in Pokémon World Championships 2024

The first rounds of MartoGalde in Pokémon World Championships were not easy, they even lost at the start and had to come from behind to get a place in what was the Winners Bracket of the event. Reaching the final against Yekai was already an important achievement and then looking for another opportunity in the Losers Bracket also kept hopes alive.

The thing is that, in the end, it didn’t manage to get a rematch against Yekai, but at least it took a worthy third place that is worth applauding because it shows that Pokémon GO has a good level in Latin America.

“I played against three regional champions and a regional runner-up, so they were very good rivals”MartoGalde told TierraGamer.

“In the World Cup you always find everything, rivals with strange things, so anything can happen.“, added the Argentine player.

Let's hope Marto continues playing at a high level and brings a Pikachu to Latam in Pokémon GO in the not too distant future.