In it Betis They already have a first date for the return of Isco to official calls. It is about the Betis – Barcelona which will be played this Saturday at the Benito Villamarín. The man from Malaga has been integrated into the dynamics of the first team for several weeks, lifting loads and showing good feelings in a very different situation to the one he experienced in the summer, when he had to stop due to discomfort. Now Isco plays the ball with intensity, participates in more complex exercises and his body is adapting to the elite level, although there is still room for him in his physical form given that the team is in full competition and the man from Malaga needs a period like a preseason. He holds extraordinary sessions for this and already has this Saturday on the calendar as the day expected for his inclusion among the expedition members. What Pellegrini specifically said is the following at a press conference: «The call is going to be the same plus Isco. Yes he is fit to play a few minutes. He hasn’t played for months and little by little he will increase his minutes. If he is on the list, he is in a position to play,” said the Chilean, who will gradually adjust him.

The fact is that Isco’s return is highly anticipated not only by the Betis team but also by the members of the squad and the coaching staff. Everyone is waiting for the best version of the man from Malaga, the team’s most outstanding player last season and one of the highest performers in all of LaLiga. Isco is capital in the plans Manuel Pellegrini and the team has missed him a lot during this time even though he has had substitutes Fekir and Lo Celso. Now his combination with the Argentine on the pitch excites everyone greatly. Pellegrini is clear about his fit.

Isco’s presence in the team will increase progressively depending on his feelings. The normal thing with Pellegrini is that he experiences a return to customs, feeling like one more many months later, up to seven. And Isco He was injured on May 16briefly returned to partial exercises with the group at the end of July, had surgery at the beginning of September and has now been training with the team since November 25.

These three weeks of painless tune-up They are key to a controlled return for Isco, who has followed an exemplary work sequence with many overtime hours, diet control and daily individual effort. It is worth remembering that Isco cannot play in the Conference league phaseso their competition is ruled out for the clash on Thursday the 12th against Petrocub. The man from Malaga, therefore, must begin to gain minutes against Barcelona if the game allows it and grow in his contribution with both Villarreal and Rayo Vallecano.









In any case, beyond his progressive return, what is expected at Betis is that Isco will be at almost full performance little by little, when his participation can be counted on from the start of the games and with greater prominence with certainty. of a correct recovery. The 32-year-old from Malaga wants to contribute as an extra winter signing and he wants to contribute to what is expected to be Betis’ comeback towards better prospects in the three competitions.

Isco’s return is going to be the third good news in three games for Betis given that it remains to be seen in Heliópolis that Fornals is available for the duel against Barcelona, ​​which Cardoso can also contribute in the clash with Petrocub and that the man from Malaga reappears on the list with Villarreal. Three key reincorporations in a team that has suffered a lot with absences due to injury and that still keeps players like Bellerín, Mendy, Marc Roca and William Carvalho.