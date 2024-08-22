Next Friday, August 23, 2024, on the Caliente stadium field, the Xolos from Tijuana They will receive a visit from the Monterrey Football Clubfor the match corresponding to matchday five of the 2024 Apertura tournament.
This match will feature the debut of Martín Demichelis as coach of Club de Fútbol Monterrey. Against Franja del Puebla, on the field of the Cuauhtémoc stadium, Martín was present in the stands, encouraging his boys. Against the border squad, he will make his official debut on the bench, hoping to start his career in Liga MX on the right foot.
For now, various media outlets in Monterrey have already begun to speculate about the footballers who are proving to be of vital importance to the Argentine coach, who has already been training with his players for a few days. Victor: ‘El Toro’ Guzmán is one of them.
One of the most important players in the Monterrey Football Club squad is the Spaniard Sergio Canales, who last semester was just one goal away from being crowned top scorer.
For this tournament, Sergio is expected to establish himself in national football, and the technical director of the Pandilla is aware of the hierarchy that defines the number ten jersey of the Albiazul team. This is what he said about him:
Goalie: E. Andrada
Defenses: E. Aguirre, S. Medina, H. Moreno and G. Arteaga
Midfielders: J. Rodríguez, J. Cortizo, J. Corona and Fimbres
Forwards: G. Berterame and B. Vazquez
