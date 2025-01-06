Cross-country skier Friedrich Moch still achieved a podium finish at the final of the Tour de Ski. On the legendary climb to Alpe Cermis, with a gradient of 28 percent at times, the German cross-country skier took third place behind the Norwegian Simen Hegstad Krüger and Mika Vermeulen from Austria. It was the first podium finish for the German Ski Association (DSV) in the 19th edition of the tough multi-stage race.

This means that last year’s second place in the overall standings moved up from 13th place to sixth place. The Norwegian Johannes Hoesflot Klaebo secured overall victory for the fourth time. His teammate Therese Johaug achieved the same thing, also triumphing for the fourth time with her ninth victory in total on Alpe Cermis. Both overall winners caught up with the previous record winners Justyna Kowalczyk from Poland and Dario Cologna from Switzerland.

Victoria Carl sets a personal best

“In the steep section I no longer believed in a podium finish because, unlike last year, I didn’t feel good there. “But I was able to mobilize a few more grains in the flat section at the top,” said Moch, who gives sixth place in the overall ranking a high priority. “Starting the tour was very hard. But it showed that you should never give up.” “The Fri lived up to his nickname Frederick the Great,” said Schlickenrieder. Moch made full use of his strengths. “It was a tactical and physical masterpiece,” praised Schlickenrieder.

Victoria Carl set a personal best. The 29-year-old Thuringian achieved her best placement to date with eighth place in the overall ranking. She crossed the finish line a second ahead of the Finnish Krista Parmakoski. Pia Fink came 13th overall. “I’m very happy with the girls’ performance,” said national coach Peter Schlickenrieder. He tried to secure Carl’s eighth place with motivating shouts. “She is a very attentive athlete and picks up on such hints,” said the team boss on ZDF.