The smoothies offer a wide variety of ingredient combinations and, if selected properly, they can be highly beneficial to health. Fruits and vegetables are the fundamental ingredients for these drinks to be nutritious, being essential foods that must be included in the daily diet.

There is one that contains the essential components for stop the loss of substances that disappear over time and that they are crucial to maintaining young and radiant skin. Although aging is a natural process, there are natural methods so that the effects of the passage of time take longer to appear.

This shake contains oats, almonds, cinnamon and orange and pineapple juice, antioxidant ingredients and collagen. As the years go by, collagen decreases. This fibrous protein rich in amino acids that is present in the hair, skin, nails, bones, ligaments, tendons or blood vessels. It allows bones and joints to be strengthened, allowing the skin and tendons not to stretch and the body to recover before an injury.

Benefits of this smoothie

As Collagen decreases with age, problems arise in joints, skin and hair. To counteract its loss, diet is used. This shake and its components offer the following benefits:

Oatmeal : This cereal has a high content of zinc and complex carbohydrates that stabilize blood glucose and metabolize insulin. In addition, it regulates metabolism, cholesterol, reduces hair loss and regenerates the skin.

: This cereal has a high content of zinc and complex carbohydrates that stabilize blood glucose and metabolize insulin. In addition, it regulates metabolism, cholesterol, reduces hair loss and regenerates the skin. Almonds : They are a source of healthy fats, proteins, and fiber. They contain vitamin E and magnesium, beneficial for cardiovascular and brain health. They are rich in omega-3.

: They are a source of healthy fats, proteins, and fiber. They contain vitamin E and magnesium, beneficial for cardiovascular and brain health. They are rich in omega-3. Orange juice : Provides vitamin C, fiber, potassium, magnesium, phosphorus and calcium. Strengthens the body’s defenses by preventing infectious processes.

: Provides vitamin C, fiber, potassium, magnesium, phosphorus and calcium. Strengthens the body’s defenses by preventing infectious processes. pineapple juice: Supports the immune system, strengthens bones and is rich in an enzyme called bromelain, which improves the assimilation of amino acids.

Ingredients

Half a cup of oats.

A teaspoon of ground cinnamon.

A cup of orange juice.

A cup of pineapple juice.

Five almonds.

Two tablespoons of honey.

Half a cup of collagen powder.