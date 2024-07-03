Texas (Reuters)

Canada midfielder Tajon Buchanan underwent surgery in Fort Worth, Texas, to repair a broken lower leg he suffered during training ahead of the Copa America quarter-finals, the Canadian Soccer Association said.

Buchanan, 25, who plays for Italian club Inter Milan, was injured during a training session that was cancelled after he was taken away in an ambulance.

“We wish Tajon the best in his recovery and look forward to seeing him back on the court soon,” the Canadian Football League said in a statement.

Buchanan, who has 40 caps for Canada, played in all three of his country’s group games at the Copa America, as they reached the knockout stages in their first appearance at the tournament.