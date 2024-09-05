In case you didn’t know, in December 2024 PlayStation will celebrate its 30th anniversary of its launch in Japan, however, beyond the launch of Astro Botthere was no knowledge of how the celebrations were going to be carried out. Well, now we know.

PlayStation will launch something called My First GTwhich will be a free trial for all kinds of players and will give you a first look at the experience of Gran Turismo 7.

My First GT will come with a number of your favourite cars and tracks that will bring back all kinds of nostalgia from your first Gran Turismo. The best part is that it will be available on both PS4 and PS5.

In addition to the Gran Turismo 7 trial, PlayStation will release several memorable soundtracks on Spotify and in-game stores that your music-loving heart will surely want to have in its collection.

The confirmed soundtracks are:

God of War​

God of War II​

God of War: Ghost of Sparta

Twisted Metal​

Starhawk​

Unit 13

Hopefully this list will expand with even more classic titles because there is a lot to choose from and gamers want more music from classic games.

PlayStation will launch a collection of products called Shapes of Play that will not be so easy to get

To continue with the celebrations of its 30th anniversary, PlayStation will launch something called Shapes of Play in very specific markets. These are products created by the team behind the design of Sony’s consoles.

Shapes of Play: Battle, which is a board game where you use PlayStation button shapes against another player.

Shapes of Play: Create are magnetic cubes that you can place in all kinds of directions to create all kinds of shapes.

Shapes of Play: Recharge is an experience that lets you recharge your batteries between games.

The aforementioned items will go on sale during December 2024 and will only be available in the United States, United Kingdom, France, Germany, Austria, Spain, Portugal, Italy and the Netherlands.

On September 21 and 22, we’ll have a free multiplayer weekend in case you don’t have PlayStation Plus. There will also be an online tournament for games like: NBA 2K24, NBA 2K25, Madden NFL 24, MLB The Show 24, EA UFC 5, Tekken 8, and Guilty Gear Strive.

Participants will be able to win avatars celebrating the 30th anniversary of PlayStation, which doesn't sound too bad. We'll see what other surprises Sony's gaming division will reveal when its special celebration comes around in December.