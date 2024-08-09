One of the greatest realities of this championship, especially in the last pre-summer break period, was undoubtedly the McLarenWinner with Norris in Miami and then with Piastri at the Hungaroring, in both cases their first career success and with a double in Hungary, the potential of the Woking-based manufacturer has grown enormously, to the point that the British team now occupies 2nd place in the Constructors’ standings, 42 points behind Red Bull.

A progress that has not gone unnoticed by opponents and people who until last year held important roles in F1 such as Gunther Steinerformer Team Principal of Haas. Improvements ‘Made in McLaren’ and above all an excellent management of the two young and talented drivers that the engineer from Bolzano wanted to praise in an interview with racingnews365.com: “I think that what they did with the pilots was very smart – he explained, offering his point of view – they chose very young drivers, and usually when you choose a beginner things go badly, and it is very likely that it happens because you do not know how they will behave. But they both did the right things and they are very good, even if as characters they are completely different”.

With regard to the discussion of personalities, Steiner focused in particular on that of Norriscriticizing the British driver for one aspect. In the last few weekends, in fact, the 24-year-old has been responsible for some errors on the track, with the McLaren driver appearing rather hard on himself in evaluating his own mistakes.

A feature that, according to Steiner, can only harm the #4: “I think that Lando shouldn’t be as self-critical as he is, because I don’t think it helps him. – he added – yes, you have to be critical, but you don’t have to apologize. We all make mistakes, just move on and continue. I hope Lando gets closer to saying things like, ‘Okay, I made a mistake. Next time I won’t do it again.’ But there is no need to apologize every timebecause the only person you’re hurting is yourself. Obviously it’s also hurting the team, but he’ll come out of it because he’s very talented.”