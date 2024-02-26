The cancellation of some scheduled Drusilla Foer shows that had been announced in recent days was announced very recently.

A short video, a hospital stay, the emergency that forced her to stay in hospital. The health of Drusilla FoerGianluca Gori's alter ego, would currently be compromised by one bilateral pneumonia. The condition would require hospitalization.

Immediately after news about his health some of his appearances and shows have been postponed. In fact, the cancellation of some of its scheduled shows that had been announced in recent days was announced very recently. To inform her fans about her current health conditions, Foer shared a video through his Instagram account.

In the video, shot from a hospital bed, Drusilla Foer interacts with friends and colleagues, appearing lively and ironic despite the pneumonia she is treating. The iconic artist, unforgettable even on the Sanremo stage, wanted reassure his followers about his current health condition through this humorous video.

In the clip published on Instagram itself on his official channelDrusilla is lying on the bed while four friends jokingly advise her to rest and “write a few lines”, jokingly alluding to her will. In response, Drusilla exclaims in a joking tone: “What are you saying? Are you crazy?” and she chases those present away saying: “But go away, birds of ill omen”. Finally, the final message reassures fans: “See you again soon…”.

This event affected a Drusilla Foer show scheduled for Sunday 25 February at the Rossini Theater in Pesaro, which was therefore cancelled. The reason for the cancellation was attributed to the artist's sudden “indisposition”. Now we know what happened and fans can rest assured about Drusilla Foer's condition. The bilateral pneumonia that affected Foer will receive all the appropriate medical care over the next few days.