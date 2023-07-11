Brazil Agencyi

07/10/2023 – 22:18

The Attorney General’s Office (PGR) sent, this Monday (10), to the Federal Supreme Court (STF) a request to close the investigation opened against federal deputy André Fernandes (PL-CE).

The parliamentarian was accused by the Federal Police (PF) of inciting the coup acts of January 8 through publications on social networks. In the post made on January 6, Fernandes published a video entitled “act against the Lula government” and wrote: “This weekend, the first act against the Lula government will take place in Praça dos Três Poderes. We’ll be there”.

Then, on the day of the acts, he published an image of Minister Alexandre de Moraes’ closet door that was vandalized and captioned: “Whoever laughs will be arrested.

Fernandes and the other deputies elected in 2020 took office in February.

When analyzing the statements, deputy prosecutor Carlos Frederico Santos, coordinator of the group that investigates coup acts, understood that the published phrases do not mention acts of violence.

“It is evident that a publication on a social network can indeed lead to an influence causing a criminal outcome, but, in this case, replicating content already known by thousands makes it impossible to know the level of influence of the investigated posture, which makes causality , in case of possible continuation of the criminal prosecution, just an indemonstrable supposition”, stated Santos.

The filing request will be analyzed by the rapporteur, Minister Alexandre de Moraes.

Defense

Defense

Through social networks, the parliamentarian commented on the request for archiving. "After 5 months of investigation, the same PGR that asked the STF to open an investigation against me, today asked for the archival", he wrote.
























