For a sabotage in the National Registry of Identification and Civil Status (Reniec) of Peru, former presidential candidate Keiko Fujimori and several senior officials were listed as deceased. Even in the case of President Pedro Castillo, his “death certificate” indicated “decapitated” as the cause of death.

(Also read: Peru: why does the prosecution accuse Pedro Castillo of leading a criminal network?)

According to the certificate, Castillo “died” in the Government Palace, in Lima, Peru, on September 25, 2022 at 6:35 p.m., at the age of 52.

The denunciation of the sabotage had repercussions after Fujimori presented his complaint before the Reniec authorities and published copies of his claim and the false report.

In a letter, the opposition leader informed the head of the organization, Carmen Velarde, of the error, to whom she requested the “immediate rectification” of her personal data in the registry.

“I urge you to take the corrective measures in the case, because beyond the security problems of the Reniec database, citizens should not be exposed and harmed in this way,” he said.

(You may be interested in: Peru: Congress begins to analyze constitutional complaint against Pedro Castillo)

Fujimori attached as evidence the erroneous death certificate, according to which his death occurred on February 12 in a town in the Peruvian Amazon region.

Reniec sources consulted by the radio station RPP Noticias indicated that the information on Keiko Fujimori has already been corrected and appears correctly in the census.

system sabotage

Fujimori’s complaint comes a day after the discovery of false records of deaths in the Reniec transcended. Among those affected, the attorney general of Peru, Patricia Benavides, also appeared temporarily, which led to the immediate rectification of Reniec and the repudiation of the Public Ministry to the “illicit use of state computer systems.”

The head of the agency repudiated on Friday the manipulation of official records and requested the intervention of Congress, assuring that “the crime of organized crime that is violating a system” was committed.

Velarde affirmed that they are seeking to do “harm to the authorities” and pointed out that the greatest responsibility in this case lies with the Ministry of Health, which during the Covid pandemic gave doctors the passwords to register death certificates.

(Keep reading: Peru: Prosecutor’s Office accuses the president of allegedly leading a criminal gang)

There was an error that allowed many people to access the system by following the tutorial

In April 2020, the ministry uploaded a training for doctors on YouTube, on how to register to virtually generate death certificates for victims of covid-19.

Nevertheless, there was an error that allowed many people to access the system by following the tutorial that is public on that video platform, and generate death certificates for any person, and even detail the cause of death.

The head of the health portfolio, Jorge López, pointed out that the registration program for these data corresponds to Reniec and that it is necessary to “give viability and strength to that system, because it is very vulnerable.”

Both the Ministry of Justice and Human Rights and the Prosecutor’s Office of Peru announced that they have initiated investigations to determine responsibilities in this regard.

THE NATION AND TRADE (GDA)

GROUP OF AMERICAN NEWSPAPERS

More news

Corruption investigation puts the president of Peru and his family in check

The institutional crisis that has Peru on the ropes

Pedro Castillo denounces media ‘show’ against his family in Peru