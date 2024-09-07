Ciudad Juárez— Mayor Cruz Pérez Cuéllar announced today the new members of his Cabinet for the next administration 2024-2027.

He indicated that the current councilor Tania Maldonado will occupy the General Directorate of Economic Development.

Francisco Moreno, who was the director of the Ah Chihuahua Trust, is going to be the Director of Tourism

While Roberto Barraza will be the Advisors Coordinator.

Fernando Martínez Acosta will be the Special Projects Coordinator.

Guillermo Alvídrez will be in charge of the General Directorate of Education and the current councilor Alma Arredondo will be moving to a department that will be created, which is the Directorate of Animal Welfare, it was announced today.

He said that the administration will be subject to a reengineering in the social area, which is being worked on.