In the meantime Baldurs Gate 3 is updated with a new patch that introduces new evil endings and the mod supportmany are wondering what the future of video games related to the universe of Dungeons & Dragons. Invoke Studios, the new name of Tuque Games and developer of Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Allianceis currently working on a major new video game set in the Dungeons & Dragons world. The news comes from the publisher of D&D, or Wizards of the Coastwhich purchased the studio in 2019. The publisher, in addition to announcing the rebranding of the team, revealed that the title Invoke Studios is working on will use the Unreal 5 graphics engine. As we can see in a photo published by the team in the Jobs section of the official page, the Invoke members are working with the manual on their desks Ravenlofta Dungeons & Dragons setting.

Besides Invoke Studios, what other Wizards of the Coast-run teams are currently working on video games set in the Dungeons & Dragons universe? Archetype Entertainment has been working on the development of for several years now Exodusa ambitious space RPGWhile Atomic Arcade is working on a triple A title set in the world of GI Joe.

As regards Skeleton Keythe team has not announced any projects in the pipeline. In a job posting published on the official page of the software house it is specified that the candidate must have proven experience in creating gameplay in the field triple A titles and have a passion for the horror genre.

While this would seem to exclude Skeleton Key from the list of teams that could be working on an as-yet-unannounced D&D-themed project, the software house has assumed Christian Daileyformer member of BioWare and Executive Producer of Dragon Age.

Since Dragon Age is a fantasy series that doesn’t stray too far from the Dungeons & Dragons universe, it can’t be ruled out that Skeleton Key is working on a title set in this world.