In recent years, there has been a growing interest on the part of local authorities in implementing measures to reduce the maximum speed allowed on city roads to 30 km/h. The reason is essentially linked to ecology and clean air. New limited traffic zones, lower speed limits and the installation of new speed control devices are thus established.

TO Rome comes a new installation of the Tutor systemalready employed in John XXIII galleryon the Eastern ring roadon the Viaduct of the Presidents and in viale Isacco Newton. This system, which calculates the average speed along a road section, will have the aim of reducing road accidents and in the future will also be used in other critical areas of the city. In Rome the Mayor Gualtieri will increase the mobile stations with patrols traffic police equipped with speed camerasespecially on weekends.

30 km/h limit also in Rome

The Municipality of Rome, following the example of Bolognaintends to introduce a speed limit at 30 km/h on the city streets. The measure is strongly supported by the Transport Councilor, Eugenio Patanèwhich is planning further “zone 30” in peripheral areas and in residential streets, with the aim of reducing speed and improving road safety for both pedestrians and motorists.

New tutors on the eastern ring road

The plan of the Municipality of Rome envisages the implementation of a speed control tutor system similar to the one used by Autostrade, which will be installed on high traffic sections such as the Eastern ring roadthe Viaduct of the Presidents and viale Isacco Newton. Tutor systems on other roads will be upgraded and introduced mobile speed cameras even during the night.

Speed ​​limits on the eastern ring road of Rome

Currently, the Roman territory has a limited number of fixed speed cameras, but increases in night checks on the main road arteries are expected. Furthermore, the Municipality has announced interventions to improve safety in more dangerous intersectionswith particular attention to signage, trajectories and lighting.

Speed ​​limits to raise cash and restore municipal budgets?

Reducing the maximum speed on urban roads is an important measure to improve road safety, reduce air pollution and encourage the use of alternative means of transport to the car. However, it is important to consider that Rome is a complicated city, it has a very large surface area and it is not easy to travel by public transport over longer distances in a reasonable time. We hope that this further tightening is not a measure aimed mainly at raise fines to raise cash.

To have full support, municipal administrations must avoid introducing speed limits that are too low, which can create confusion and lead motorists to break the law, and increase the number of checks with the aim of raising fines. Be careful because municipal administrations that exaggerate by adopting these practices risk losing the trust of citizens and frustrating the efforts made to improve road safety and the quality of life in cities.

