Pep Guardiola will not leave Manchester City. This is what he said this Sunday after the tough defeat at Manchester United in a derby that makes the ‘citizen’ team’s bad streak of results harder and deeper: He only has one victory in the last eleven games.

“I’m not going to resign, I want to continue working with Manchester City to support the players,” he said after the match they lost at home against the red devils after dominating 1-0 until the comeback created by Bruno Fernandes and Amad Diallo in the 88′ and 90′.

And the derby seemed like a great opportunity for the Catalan, questioned after the bad streak, to once again be the leader of a fan base completely devoted to him. “I’m the boss. I’m the coach. I have to find a solution. I’m not good enough,” he added.

“More than a coach”read the banner dedicated by the stands to the Catalan coach.

The defeat, therefore, leaves a man incapable of redirecting the team’s situation very shaken. And with this one, yesthere are already eight negative games to which are added two draws and a single victory in the last eleven.