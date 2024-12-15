

12/15/2024



Updated at 8:42 p.m.





Match and endurance test of the Betis in the Cerámica the one played this Sunday. And beyond the three points achieved against a direct rival, of which there are actually six according to Pellegrini, the green and white team had to face the…









Session limit reached

Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.



try again













You have exceeded the session limit

You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.



Keep browsing







Article for subscribers only