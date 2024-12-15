Qualifications corresponding to the 17th day of LaLiga EA Sports
Match and endurance test of the Betis in the Cerámica the one played this Sunday. And beyond the three points achieved against a direct rival, of which there are actually six according to Pellegrini, the green and white team had to face the…
Session limit reached
- Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.
try again
You have exceeded the session limit
- You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.
Keep browsing
Article for subscribers only
Report a bug
#Villarreal #Betis #players #notes #Celso #reconquers #Cerámica
Leave a Reply