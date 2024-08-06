Chihuahua.- Governor Maru Campos received a visit from Monsignor Joseph Spiteri, Apostolic Nuncio in Mexico, as well as ecclesiastical authorities from the state, at the Government Palace.

The meeting took place in the Red Room, where the state leader thanked the diplomatic representative of the Vatican for his presence in Chihuahua, to whom she affirmed that the state administration is working on causes that coincide with those of the religious authorities.

He mentioned that the State Government is governed by the consideration of values, such as respect for family and life, and above all, the prevalence of democracy.

“We are a strong state where we fight to move forward,” said Maru Campos, who stressed that Chihuahua is a land where institutions are defended and their strengthening is ensured.

Speaking at the event, Monsignor Joseph Spiteri acknowledged the Governor’s efforts to work for the common good in the state.

He also made a commitment to create paths that would allow for dialogue between religious authorities, the government and civil society.

Present at the event were the Secretary General of Government, Santiago de la Peña; the President of the State DIF, María Eugenia Galván Antillón; the Archbishop of Chihuahua, Monsignor Constancio Miranda Weckmann and the Bishop of the Cuauhtémoc-Madera Diocese, Jesús Omar Alemán.

Also present were the mayors Marco Bonilla Mendoza from Chihuahua and Elias Humberto Perez Mendoza from Cuauhtémoc.