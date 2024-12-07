12/07/2024



Updated at 6:19 p.m.





Return to work with several new developments Sevilla FC. Neither Sambi Lokonga nor Adrià Pedrosa trained with the group this Saturday in the sports city. The Catalan has a myofascial injury in the adductor longus of the right thigh, which has left him off the list for the Atlético – Sevilla this Sunday. A circumstance that will favor Valentín Barco, the Argentine started last Thursday in the Copa del Rey and had a good game, especially in the offensive aspect. The winger put in very good crosses, in fact, one of them was taken advantage of by Juanlu to make the score 0-2.

They have not been easy days for him ‘Colo’ Boatwhich has been the center of attention due to the possibility that Sevilla will break the loan in January. In addition, he has been the victim of a robbery at his home and has had to work extra to concentrate on football and not on the external noise. Now, he has a golden opportunity against Atlético de Madrid to hit the table and make it difficult for Pimienta. The left back is one of the positions that has dropped the most after the departure of Marcos Acuña. Orta chose the Brighton player to replace him, but the Argentine has a lot of trouble defensively and Sevilla have had more than a scare due to their deficiencies in this area. Barco knows that he has to improve there and his insistence on traveling to Olot and showing his involvement with the team pleases Pimienta.

Return of Ejuke

This Saturday afternoon, Sevilla headed to Madrid by AVE. He has not been on the expedition Sambi Lokongawho continues to notice some physical discomfort in the adductors of his right thigh and, although an injury has been ruled out, the coach has preferred to prevent and give the Belgian a rest. Jesús Navas has entered the call, although he has carried out specific work on the sidelines this Saturday. The man from the palace started against Olot and had a few minutes against Osasuna and will want to say goodbye to the Metropolitano with a few minutes.

One of the most encouraging developments this Saturday has been the presence of Chedira Ejuke on the grass of the sports city. The Nigerian has begun to work individually, but the Sevilla coach did not want to throw any bells in the air: «He is taking little steps little by little. It is within the normal recovery process. The difference between undergoing surgery and not doing so, doing conservative treatment, does not in principle change the duration of the injury as such. It is expected that in mid-January, more or less, she will be joining the team and at the end of January, beginning of February, she should be highly competitive. I speak with the medical service daily and they are within the correct deadlines. “He feels very well.”